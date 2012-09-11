By Sven Egenter and David Milliken
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 New Bank of England policymaker
Ian McCafferty resisted attempts on Tuesday to pin down his
preferences on monetary policy, saying his decision about
further economic stimulus would hinge on more evidence about the
health of the economy.
McCafferty was making his first public appearance since
replacing arch-dove Adam Posen on the BoE's nine-strong Monetary
Policy Committee, and members of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee were keen to see what approach the new policymaker
would take.
However, McCafferty, who most recently served as the
Confederation of British Industry's chief economic advisor,
resisted attempts to pigeonhole him as someone who was more
focused on either inflation or broader growth concerns.
"I am neither a hawk or dove. I will be looking at the
evidence in each meeting, on the basis on the best data that we
have, to make a decision on the basis of current policy."
This applied to McCafferty's views about further expansion
to the BoE's asset purchase programme. The central bank embarked
on a further 50 billion pounds ($80 billion) of British
government bond purchases in July, which will take total
purchases to 375 billion pounds by November.
"We are ... in a position of significant uncertainty about
quite where the economy is at this stage," he said, citing the
one-off hit to output from an extra public holiday in the second
quarter that helped to drag the economy deeper into recession.
"As a result I would like to see more evidence before I
would make any decision on whether QE needs to be extended
further or not," he added.
McCafferty also said external factors such as the euro zone
debt crisis and a slowdown in the United States and China were
posing a risk to Britain's economic outlook and the uncertainty
kept many businesses from investing.
The new policymaker threw his support behind the
government's flagship austerity programme, which aims to largely
eliminate the budget deficit over the next five years.
Here McCafferty made clear he thought that finance minister
George Osborne should stick to his current plan.
"He needs to maintain the austerity programme because
otherwise ... there are risks that we will see disruption in the
financial markets and that would steepen the yield curve and
significantly damage what we are trying to do at the bank," he
said.