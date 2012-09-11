* New rate setter warns against risks from euro zone debt
crisis
* McCafferty says official UK data paints too gloomy a
picture
* McCafferty seen less inclined than predecessor to promote
QE
By Sven Egenter and David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 11 New Bank of England policymaker
Ian McCafferty took a cautious line on the need for another cash
boost to the recession-hit British economy, saying his decision
would hinge on a clearer view of the economy's health.
McCafferty's first public comments since joining the BoE's
nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee contrast with the views of
his predecessor Adam Posen, who was the most vocal advocate of
additional easing measures.
McCafferty warned of the dangers to Britain's economy from
the euro zone debt crisis, but also said that inflation could
fall back more slowly than predicted due to a recent rise in the
costs of oil and other commodities.
Most economists expect another dose of asset purchases once
the current round of 50 billion pounds' worth of bond buys is
completed in November, although a jump in exports in July added
to signs that the economy is moving out of recession.
McCafferty, who most recently served as the Confederation of
British Industry's chief economic adviser, also threw his weight
behind the government's austerity drive.
In his appointment hearing in parliament's Treasury
Committee on Tuesday, McCafferty resisted attempts to pigeonhole
him as someone who was more focused on either inflation or
broader growth concerns.
"I am neither a hawk or dove. I will be looking at the
evidence in each meeting, on the basis on the best data that we
have, to make a decision on the basis of current policy."
This applied to McCafferty's views about further expansion
to the BoE's purchases of 375 billion pounds' worth of gilts.
"We are ... in a position of significant uncertainty about
quite where the economy is at this stage," he said. "As a
result, I would like to see more evidence before I would make
any decision on whether QE needs to be extended further or not."
Fellow policymaker David Miles, who is now the most dovish
member on the MPC, said in an opinion piece for the Evening
Standard newspaper that quantitative easing was the best tool
for now and rejected alternative policies such as money-financed
spending dubbed "helicopter drops".
BoE watchers noted that McCafferty seemed to leave the door
open to a vote for more asset purchases in November.
"What does seem clear though is that Mr. McCafferty will not
be as dovish as his predecessor Adam Posen, which suggests that
there will be some changes in the dynamics within the MPC," said
IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.
AUSTERITY SUPPORT
Britain's economy has been back in recession since late 2011
according to official gross domestic product data, though
unemployment has been falling and a recent Manpower survey
showed that companies planned to hire more staff.
A strong surge in exports in July helped reduce Britain's
trade deficit to its lowest level since February 2011, in
another sign that the economy could post some growth in the
third quarter.
McCafferty said the economy was probably in slightly better
shape than indicated by official figures showing three quarters
of contraction.
But he warned a deeper recession in the euro zone and a
slowdown in the United States and China could hit demand for
British exports and uncertainty kept many businesses from
investing.
"Domestically, the main downside risk lies with the
consumer," he said. Consumer spending may fail to pick up as
expected if inflation fell more slowly than thought," he said.
While McCafferty took the central bank's position that the
stimulus through bond buys with newly created money was still
working, he also noted the limits of monetary policy when it
came to boosting firms' confidence to invest.
The lack of growth has put pressure on finance minister
George Osborne to loosen his austerity drive and boost the
economy through infrastructure spending.
But the new central banker made clear he thought Osborne
should stick to his plan to erase the budget deficit over the
next five years.
"He needs to maintain the austerity programme because
otherwise ... there are risks that we will see disruption in the
financial markets, and that would steepen the (gilt) yield curve
and significantly damage what we are trying to do at the bank,"
he said.