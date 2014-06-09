* McCafferty says rate rise debate now "more balanced"
* Timing of rise will hinge on summer and autumn data
* Housing market worries should be kept in perspective
(Wraps in other comments on rates and housing market)
By David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 9 The Bank of England is getting
closer to raising interest rates, and data over the summer and
autumn will play a critical role in determining the exact
timing, BoE policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Monday.
BoE forecasts last month showed that a rate rise as late as
the second quarter of 2015 would be enough for the central bank
to meet its inflation target, but McCafferty's comments indicate
that he would consider an earlier move under some circumstances.
"The time when it becomes appropriate for interest rates in
the UK to start to rise back to a more normal level is
approaching," McCafferty said in an interview with London radio
station LBC.
He described the case for rate rises as "more balanced" than
before. That language was used in the BoE's May Monetary Policy
Committee minutes by a minority of unnamed policymakers who
thought rates might need to rise sooner than the majority did.
Some economists think one or two MPC members could vote for
a rate rise as early as August, though McCafferty said he might
need to see rather more data before making up his mind and did
not directly address when he thought rates would rise.
"It's going to depend critically on how the economy performs
over the summer and through the autumn," he said.
"We do think that there's a scope for the economy to grow a
little further before we have to start the gradual process of
normalisation. That's going to depend on how fast growth is in
the second, third and fourth quarters," he said.
Earlier on Monday, economists at investment bank Morgan
Stanley brought forward their call on when rates would rise from
their record-low 0.5 percent, to the first quarter of 2015.
BROADER GROWTH
The BoE forecasts the economy will grow 3.4 percent this
year, its fastest rate since the financial crisis, but Governor
Mark Carney has said he wants the expansion to rely less heavily
on consumer demand before he raises interest rates.
The economy is still a fraction smaller than before the
financial crisis, and the BoE has said that there is spare
capacity equivalent to 1.0-1.5 percent of gross domestic product
that it wants to be largely used up before it raises rates.
But some business surveys already show that firms are
operating at full capacity and struggling to find staff, and
house prices are rising at their fastest rate since the
financial crisis, prompting fears of a bubble.
However, the BoE has said that raising interest rates is not
its first line of defence against an out-of-control housing
market and that it would try other lending curbs first.
"Worries about the housing market I think need to be kept in
some sort of perspective," McCafferty said.
The BoE is due to judge in September whether to rein in a
government scheme, Help to Buy, which widens access to mortgage
finance to home-buyers unable to pay large deposits.
McCafferty - who is not directly involved in that decision
- said the scheme was too small for now to cause a house-price
bubble, though there could be benefits in limiting it if it
prevented irresponsible lending.
"If we need to therefore regulate Help to Buy ... just to
take the edge off some of the price rises we've seen, that may
be no bad thing. But I think we have to put everything into
proportion," he said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing
by Larry King)