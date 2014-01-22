NOTTINGHAM, England Jan 22 The Bank of England sees no immediate need to raise interest rates even if unemployment falls to 7 percent in the near future, a member of its Monetary Policy Committee said in a speech on Wednesday.

Ian McCafferty's comments were the first from a Bank policymaker after data on Wednesday showed the jobless rate fell to 7.1 percent in the three months to November, drawing closer to the Bank's 7 percent threshold for reviewing its policy.

He echoed the minutes of the BoE's January meeting, also published on Wednesday, in which the central bank stressed it would be in no rush to act to hike rates from a record low 0.5 percent.

"It is ... worth restating that the 7 percent unemployment level is only a threshold, not a trigger, and that the MPC sees no immediate need to increase interest rates even if 7 percent were to be hit in the near future," McCafferty said.

Unemployment has fallen far faster than expected and the latest numbers raised pressure on the central bank to tweak or further clarify its "forward guidance" policy.

"The recovery is still in its early stages, and the headwinds to growth linked to the financial crisis are likely to persist for some time yet... When the time does come to reduce the current degree of stimulus, it would be appropriate to do so only gradually."

The conditions for a rebound in business investment are falling into place, he said, reiterating the BoE's view that it is key for Britain's economic recovery to prove sustainable.

However, he said that it was normal for business investment to be lagging the pace of Britain's economic growth, currently one of the strongest among industrialised nations.

"A broad-based recovery in activity - which must mean a recovery in household spending, which accounts for 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) - is a prerequisite for a recovery in business investment, not the other way round," McCafferty added.

That might take a little time in coming, McCafferty said, adding that more rapid investment growth may not show through until late this year and into 2015.

McCafferty said he suspects official investment data will be revised up more in line with other surveys, to show Britain in the very early stages of an investment recovery.