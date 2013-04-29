LONDON, April 29 Bank of England policymaker Ian
McCafferty said that he was "cautiously optimistic" about
Britain's economy, though recovery would continue to be
difficult.
"I see grounds for hope. Some of the forces that have held
back recovery are easing. Supportive policies from the Bank of
England are having an effect. Confidence is creeping up," he
wrote in a column for Monday's edition of the Daily Mail.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, on which McCafferty
serves, will meet next week to consider a quarterly economic
forecast update and whether to restart the central bank's asset
purchase policy.
McCafferty has opposed this, and said in Monday's article
that he was "struck by the improvement in confidence" in recent
months, though he added that domestic inflation pressures
remained subdued.