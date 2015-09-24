Sept 24 The Bank of England should start raising
interest rates now to prevent inflation overshooting in two to
three years' time, a scenario that could mean interest rates
would need to be jacked up sharply, a policymaker said on
Thursday.
Ian McCafferty, currently the only member of the Monetary
Policy Committee voting to hike interest rates from their record
low 0.5 percent, said the direct impact on Britain from an
emerging market slowdown should not be overstated.
"If we do not act soon, we run the risk of swapping the
current period of very low inflation for one in two to three
years' time in which inflation will overshoot our 2 per cent
target more persistently, requiring interest rates to rise more
sharply in response," McCafferty said in an opinion piece
published by the Times of London newspaper. (thetim.es/1OVZzRv)
Other members of the MPC take a different view. Deputy
Governor Ben Broadbent told Reuters this week he had not been on
the brink of voting for higher interest rates, adding that
labour costs in Britain need to grow quite a lot faster to get
inflation back to the BoE's 2 percent target.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce in London and Ismail Shakil in
Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)