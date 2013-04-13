BOSTON, April 13 - The Bank of England's asset purchases
have not inflated unsustainable bubbles in stock prices and
corporate bonds, a senior British interest rate-setter said on
Saturday.
David Miles, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee, said the central bank has looked into these markets
and others for signs of danger.
"I don't think we're in the kind of territory that obviously
makes these asset prices unsustainable and at bubble levels," he
said at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of
Boston.
"They may have been very depressed, but it's more kind of
moving back to more normal levels," he added.