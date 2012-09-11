EDINBURGH, Sept 11 The Bank of England is right
to inject more stimulus into the ailing economy and purchasing
government bonds has been an effective policy, BoE policymaker
David Miles said in a speech on Tuesday.
Miles, who has supported additional stimulus throughout most
of this year and voted for more quantitative easing against the
majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee on several
occasions, said that a further cut in the record-low interest
rate could prove counterproductive.
"Monetary policy in the UK has been set to its most
expansionary setting in history; and I believe it is right that
it is still being moved further in that direction," Miles said,
according to the text of his speech at an event in Edinburgh.
In July the BoE launched another 50 billion pound ($80
billion) round of government bond purchases with newly created
money to boost the recession-hit economy and most economists
expect more once the current programme is completed in November.
Miles reiterated that quantitative easing helped support the
economy.
"I believe the evidence is that it has had a significant
positive effect," he said, adding that the current economic
weakness was no proof that quantitative easing had ceased to
work as other forces were holding the economy back.
"It is not as if it is hard to identify such forces - one of
which is the clear deterioration in the funding conditions for
banks across Europe that began in the autumn of last year and
which was followed by falling confidence across most of Europe
and stagnation in economic activity," he said.
Miles stuck to the central bank's position that a further
cut in the benchmark rate could be counterproductive.
"There were reasons to believe (during the financial crisis)
that the benefits of cutting Bank Rate further (from the current
0.5 percent) were, at best, likely to be small and that the
effects could well be perverse," he said. "I see no obvious
reason to think things are much different today, though this is
something to keep monitoring."
While Miles said a rapid return to a more normal monetary
policy was not imminent, he laid out his view of an exit
strategy.
"The timing and the speed of reversing the unusually
accommodative monetary policy stance will be determined by the
outlook for inflation," he said.
"I believe there are likely to be advantages to raising Bank
Rate first (before selling back bonds), and I would expect this
to be the strategy," he said.