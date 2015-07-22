LONDON, July 22 The time for a Bank of England
interest rate hike is nearing and it is "highly likely" that
rates will continue to rise over the next few years, policymaker
David Miles said in an interview published on Wednesday.
Miles, who steps from the Monetary Policy Committee next
month, said the key issue for the BoE was judging the point at
which diminishing slack in the economy and rising cost pressures
rise warrant raising rates from their record low 0.5 percent.
"My own reading, for what it is worth, is that the time is
coming, and it is highly likely that Bank Rate will start rising
over the next few years," Miles told Mortgage Strategy magazine.
He would not say how he intends to vote in his final MPC
meeting, having never voted for an interest rate hike since
joining the BoE in 2009.
But the magazine quoted him as saying: "I'm sure I'll have
something to tell the grandchildren. What it'll be, we'll have
to wait and see. It's never too late."
The comments echo a speech he gave last week, in which he
confounded his reputation as a "dove" on the MPC by saying it
was "likely to be right" that interest rates rise soon.
That speech raised the possibility that August's meeting
could see a renewed split among rate setters. Fellow MPC member
Martin Weale has also suggested he will vote to raise rates.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)