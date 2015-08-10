LONDON Aug 10 Bank of England policymaker David
Miles said on Monday he had seen a reasonable case to vote for
higher interest rates at his final policy meeting last week but
did not find the arguments conclusive.
Speaking to Bloomberg News, Miles said the BoE might have to
raise rates "slightly" faster if it delays starting to raise
them for too long. But overall the sharp weakening in the
short-term outlook for inflation persuaded him not to vote to
tighten policy.
"It was a perfectly reasonable case (to raise rates) ... but
it wasn't a compelling clear-cut case one way or the other for
me," he said.
