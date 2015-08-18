LONDON Aug 18 Departing Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Tuesday that British interest rates are likely to rise from record low levels "pretty soon", and that this would be a sign of the economy returning to a more normal state.

Miles, who has already cast his final vote as member of the Monetary Policy Committee, repeated his view that he thought there was a case for raising rates in August, despite deciding against it in the end.

Asked in a BBC television interview when the turning point for interest rates would be, Miles said: "I think it's pretty soon, and I don't think it's anything to worry about -- it's a sign the economy is returning to a more normal position."

"It's taken a long time to get there, and we're not fully there yet." (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Christian Plumb)