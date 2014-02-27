LONDON Feb 27 The financial crisis has transformed the way people view risk so much that Bank of England interest rates will likely be below their historical average from now on, a BoE policymaker said on Thursday.

David Miles, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, said the "new normal" for rates would likely reflect how households, firms and investors attach a higher probability to financial crises and economic downturns than in the past.

"The new normal for monetary policy will probably involve setting Bank rate on average at a lower level than before the crisis," Miles said in a speech in London.