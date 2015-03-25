LONDON, March 25 The Bank of England's next move
is more likely to be to raise interest rates than to cut them,
policymaker David Miles said in an interview published late on
Wednesday, distancing himself from the position of the BoE's
chief economist.
BoE chief economist Andy Haldane surprised some observers by
saying that the recent sharp fall in inflation meant the central
bank was as likely as not to cut rates - a view that had been
rejected by BoE Governor Mark Carney.
Miles, who has previously had a relatively dovish stance,
said in an interview with the Financial Times that signs of
persistent deflation pressures in Britain were striking by their
absence.
"It is more likely than not that the next move in (interest
rates) will be up. Quite when that will come will depend on how
the data play out," he was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Dominic Evans)