LONDON Oct 24 The upturn in Britain's economy
could be self-sustaining, but considerable slack in the labour
market means monetary policy needs to remain loose, according to
Bank of England policymaker David Miles.
"The recent rise in activity and confidence in the UK could
be - I believe - sustainable and self-confirming," Miles wrote
in a chapter for an e-book on forward guidance.
"What the self-confirming and stronger path for output and
confidence does not need right now is tighter monetary policy."
It was not immediately clear when the chapter was written.
Data on Friday is expected to show Britain's economy grew by
0.8 percent in the third quarter compared with the April-June
period, its strongest growth in more than three years.