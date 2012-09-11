EDINBURGH, Sept 11 Bank of England policymaker
David Miles said on Tuesday that he was currently open minded
about whether the central bank should expand its programme of
asset purchases once the current round is complete in November.
Speaking to reporters after a Scottish Economic Society
event in Edinburgh, he said that Britain's economy had been
"anaemic" over the previous 12 months, but that he would need to
see more data before deciding if further stimulus was warranted.
"I am open minded at the moment about what the next move
should be," he said.
Miles is currently the most dovish member of the BoE's
Monetary Policy Committee and has voted frequently for more
stimulus this year.
Asked about the likely impact of the scheme detailed by the
European Central Bank last week to lower short-term borrowing
costs for countries on the euro zone periphery, Miles said it
could also be a significant boost for Britain.
"It's pretty hard to judge. They have showed resolve and
willing and the quantities in which they might operate seem very
large. It's one of those things to watch and see how it plays
out. It certainly has the potential to have a significant impact
in the UK," he said.
Earlier in the evening, Miles said the Bank of England was
right to inject more stimulus into the ailing economy and that
purchasing government bonds had been an effective
policy.