* Posen and Miles voted for extra 75 bln stg of QE
* News boosts prospects of further QE in May
* Some MPC members saw case for no more QE in Feb
(Adds reaction, detail)
By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, Feb 22 The chances of more Bank of
England asset-buying to support a fragile economy grew on
Wednesday when minutes of February's policy meeting showed two
officials sought a bigger increase this month in quantitative
easing than was eventually agreed.
However, the split among the nine policymakers seems to run
deep as some considered doing nothing, worried that inflation
may turn out higher than the central bank expects.
Many economists had judged that the momentum for more
stimulus was fading after quarterly forecasts last week showed
that the BoE expected inflation significantly closer to its 2
percent target in two years time than predicted in November. In
addition, the economy increasingly is showing signs of recovery.
But news that David Miles joined long-standing dove Adam
Posen in voting for a 75 billion pound ($119 billion) boost,
rather than the 50 billion pound increase favoured by the rest
of the Monetary Policy Committee, reopened the debate about
whether the BoE will add further QE once the current round is
complete in May.
"There is clearly still a dovish bias there. That leaves us
a bit more comfortable with our forecast for another 50 billion
pounds QE in the second half of this year," said Ross Walker, an
economist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
Sterling fell and gilt prices rose as markets priced in a
higher chance that the BoE's total asset purchases - which
overwhelmingly consist of gilts - would rise beyond the 325
billion pounds approved at the MPC's Feb. 8-9 meeting.
RISKS
Posen and Miles argued there was a risk of a "prolonged
period of depressed demand" causing inflation to fall materially
below target. Moreover, extra QE now would reduce the risk of
long-term unemployment rendering jobseekers unemployable, and of
firms deciding to permanently scrap moth-balled capacity.
Data from the BoE's network of regional offices on Wednesday
showed that although consumer demand and factory production was
rising slowly, firms were scaling back hiring plans and growth
in exports was weakening - particularly those for the euro zone.
However, most MPC members thought a bigger increase than 50
billion pounds "risked sending a signal that the Committee
thought the economic situation was weaker than it was", and that
both 50 and 75 billion pounds of QE were sufficient to ensure
inflation did not significantly undershoot its target.
The BoE's central forecast is for Britain's economy to
suffer a sluggish recovery in the first half of the year after
its 0.2 percent contraction at the end of 2011, before returning
to moderate growth in the second half.
Moreover, some of those voting for a 50 billion pound
increase said that there had been a case for doing nothing.
Inflation hit a three-year high of 5.2 percent in September,
and although it has since fallen to 3.6 percent, the BoE said
its future path was uncertain.
Upward risks included disruption to the supply of oil and
gas and the danger of upward wage or price-setting behaviour by
companies against a backdrop of weak productivity growth.
Last week Posen said that UK monetary policy and forecasts
appeared to be on the right track. And in a speech in Glasgow
late on Tuesday, deputy governor Charlie Bean forecast a return
to modest growth, albeit after a sluggish first half to 2012.
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)