By Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken
LONDON Dec 19 Britain's economy is likely to
remain stagnant in the near term but inflation will probably
exceed 2 percent in the next year and also faces further risks
from higher food prices, Bank of England policymakers said on
Wednesday.
After its Dec. 5-6 meeting, the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee decided to keep its main interest rate at a record-low
0.5 percent and its bond purchases at 375 billion pounds ($609
billion) as expected, with stubborn inflation trumping worries
about a sluggish economy.
Wednesday's minutes showed that David Miles was again the
only MPC member to support another expansion of the asset
purchase programme, arguing that there was enough slack in the
economy to allow higher output without extra inflation. He voted
for a 25 billion-pound top-up.
"Most members agreed that developments on the month had done
little to alter the balance of arguments between maintaining and
increasing the size of the monetary stimulus," the minutes said.
There was little market reaction to the release.
Philip Shaw, economist at Investec, said it would probably
take another two months of data to shift arguments over more
quantitative easing one way or another.
"It's possible that the committee's commentary over the
economy from early next year becomes a little less downbeat," he
said. "Our central view is that the MPC will refrain from
sanctioning any further QE over 2012 but clearly that's subject
to economic developments."
In November the BoE agreed to return to the finance ministry
coupon payments on the gilts it had bought so far, saying the
transfer would be equivalent to more than 35 billion pounds'
worth of monetary easing.
However, in the minutes the central bankers said the
monetary impact of the transfer would be slightly smaller in the
very short term than initially assumed, because it had led to a
reduction in the issuance of Treasury bills rather than gilts.
"The committee agreed that an early understanding of the
government's gilt issuance plans for the 2013-14 financial year
would be helpful for its monetary policy decisions," they said.
Some lawmakers and economists have criticised the deal,
saying it potentially threatened the BoE's independence.
Q4 CONTRACTION
The minutes said economic output was likely to be broadly
flat in the near term, but there would probably be a contraction
in the fourth quarter.
Dangers from the euro zone had eased, although uncertainty
about U.S. budget talks posed risks.
"The deterioration in UK competitiveness over the past
couple of years represented a potential headwind to the ability
of UK exporters to benefit from a pick-up in global growth," the
minutes said.
The BoE also said that inflation was likely to remain above
its 2 percent target for the next year or so, though food prices
could be driven up by bad weather disrupting planting.
Inflation held at 2.7 percent in November, its highest since
May, confounding forecasts for a dip.
Last week MPC member Paul Fisher told Reuters he would wait
for signs inflation was coming down before voting to extend QE,
though he added that more gilt purchases would probably be
needed to keep policy accommodative.
BoE chief economist Spencer Dale has warned that inflation
was unlikely to fall back to target for some time, and the BoE's
own forecasts do not see inflation below 2 percent until the
third quarter of 2014.
Economists polled by Reuters do not expect any change in
interest rates until then, and put the chance of more asset
purchases at just 40 percent.