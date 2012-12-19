LONDON Dec 19 Britain's economy is likely to
remain broadly flat in the near term but inflation would
probably exceed 2 percent in the next year or so, minutes to the
BoE's Dec. 5-6 meeting showed on Wednesday.
The Monetary Policy Committee's decision this month to keep
its main interest rate at a record-low 0.5 percent and its bond
purchases at 375 billion pounds had been widely expected, as
stubborn inflation trumped worries about a sluggish economy.
David Miles continued to be the only MPC member to support
another expansion of the central bank's asset purchase
programme, arguing that there was enough slack in the economy to
allow a boost to output without extra inflation.
"Most members agreed that developments on the month had done
little to alter the balance of arguments between maintaining and
increasing the size of the monetary stimulus," the minutes said.
In November the BoE agreed to return to the finance ministry
coupon payments on the gilts it had bought so far, saying the
transfer would be equivalent to more than 35 billion pounds'
worth of monetary easing.
However, in the minutes central bankers said the monetary
impact of the transfer would be slightly smaller in the very
short term than initially assumed, because it had led to a
reduction in the issuance of Treasury bills rather than gilts.
"The committee agreed that an early understanding of the
government's gilt issuance plans for the 2013-14 financial year
would be helpful for its monetary policy decisions," they said.
British inflation held at 2.7 percent in November, its
highest since May, confounding forecasts for a dip, official
data showed on Tuesday.
The BoE said on Wednesday that inflation was likely to
remain above its 2 percent target for the next year or so,
though food prices could be driven up by bad weather disrupting
planting.
Economic output was likely to be broadly flat in the near
term, but there would probably be a contraction in the fourth
quarter.
Last week MPC member Paul Fisher told Reuters he would wait
for signs that inflation was coming down before voting to extend
quantitative easing, though he added that more gilt purchases
would probably be needed to keep policy accommodative.
And BoE chief economist Spencer Dale has warned that
inflation was unlikely to fall back to the central bank's 2
percent target for some time, and the BoE's own forecasts do not
see inflation below 2 percent until the third quarter of 2014.
Economists polled by Reuters do not expect any change in
interest rates until then, and put the chance of more asset
purchases at just 40 percent.