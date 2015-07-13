(Adds detail, quotes)

LONDON, July 13 The Bank of England said on Monday that it would not necessarily return to its pre-crisis approach to intervening in money markets when it starts to raise its key interest rate.

In a speech to money market dealers, the BoE's executive director for markets, Chris Salmon, said financial markets had changed so much that it may never return to the framework it dropped after it cut interest rates to a record low in 2009.

"While such a decision remains possible, the choice of medium-term operating framework is now a genuinely open question and is likely to be become a key issue," Salmon said.

The aim of the BoE's monetary framework is broadly to ensure that overnight interbank lending rates stay close to the official Bank Rate set by its Monetary Policy Committee.

Two years ago, Salmon's predecessor Paul Fisher said that once interest rates started to rise, the BoE's "presumptive plan" was a return to the previous 'reserves averaging' framework, though this approach was under review.

Reserves-averaging, devised in the mid-2000s, penalised banks if their reserves with the BoE averaged more or less than a pre-determined amount.

After the BoE launched its 375 billion-pound ($583 billion) bond purchase programme, the BoE started to pay interest at Bank Rate on the full reserves which banks deposited with them.

"Banks have structurally higher demand for central bank reserves than they did before the crisis, reflecting in part liquidity regulations," Salmon said.

The BoE was likely to retain the existing system for some time after it started to raise interest rates, Salmon added and he provided no comment what a new framework might look like if the Bank decided a change was needed.

In the meantime, if money market rates dropped below the target 0.5 percent, the BoE could issue bills to drain money from the market, though Salmon saw no need to for now.

Separately, Salmon said the BoE hoped to be able to announce progress on opening its liquidity facilities to Islamic banks by the turn of the year.

Britain's government has been keen to make London a centre for Islamic finance, which technically bars interest payments, and in June 2014 it became the first Western country to issue an Islamic government bond.

Salmon also said the BoE was making progress in allowing banks to use equities as collateral, in addition to bonds, asset-backed securities and pools of 'raw' loans. But this was taking longer and work would continue throughout 2015 and 2016.

* To read the full speech, see here ($1 = 0.6430 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)