LONDON, July 13 The Bank of England said on
Monday that it was looking at how to accept equities as
collateral for its market operations, as well as enabling access
for banks which operate in line with Islamic law.
The BoE already accepts bonds, asset-backed securities and
pools of 'raw' loans as collateral. Its executive director for
markets, Chris Salmon, said accepting equities would be complex
and take until at least next year.
Salmon said in a speech he will deliver to money market
traders later on Monday that the BoE hoped to announce more on
accepting Sharia-compliant collateral around the turn of the
year.
Salmon also said the BoE expected to keep its current
'floor' system for controlling market interest rates when it
started to raise its main rate, and that it was an open question
whether it would return to the pre-crisis 'reserves averaging'
method.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)