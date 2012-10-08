* Applications close for job of next Bank of England chief
* Neither front-runner O'Donnell nor Goldman's O'Neill apply
* Finance minister Osborne to pick successor by end of year
By David Milliken and Stephen Mangan
LONDON, Oct 8 UK finance minister George Osborne
now faces a narrower field from which to pick the Bank of
England's next governor, after two high-profile contenders
decided not to apply.
Deputy Governor Paul Tucker, a long-time central banker,
appears the best-placed candidate.
The former head of the British civil service, Gus O'Donnell,
and Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill - best known for
coining the 'BRICs' acronym for Brazil, Russia, India and China
- both said they were not interested in the job.
The next BoE governor will be Britain's most powerful
unelected public figure, responsible for setting monetary policy
as well as regulating the City of London following a shake-up of
financial supervision after the 2008-09 crisis.
"You need a governor who desperately wants the job and is
willing to serve eight years," O'Donnell, 60, was quoted as
saying in the Financial Times newspaper. O'Neill too confirmed
to Reuters that he would not apply for the role.
The deadline for applications passed on Monday morning. It
was not clear who had applied, but as well as Tucker, 54, the
chairman of the Financial Services Authority, Adair Turner, 57,
what expected to have thrown his hat in.
Osborne will select the next governor before the end of the
year, after short-listed candidates are interviewed by two
senior civil servants and the chairman of the BoE's supervisory
board. King retires on June 30 next year.
Neither the FSA nor the BoE would reveal whether Turner or
Tucker had applied, and nor would the finance ministry comment
on applications for the job, which currently pays an annual
salary of just over 300,000 pounds ($486,000).
But two British bookmakers, Ladbrokes and William
Hill, now price career central banker Tucker, as evens
to succeed King - implying a 50 percent chance that he will get
the top job. Turner is close behind, priced at 3/1 by Ladbrokes
and 5/2 by William Hill. As recently as Saturday, Ladbrokes had
O'Donnell priced as favourite.
TUCKER FAVOURITE
Tucker, who is responsible for financial stability at the
Bank and also sits on its rate-setting Monetary Policy
Committee, had long been seen as a strong candidate to succeed
King and has close links to London's financial industry.
But his chances took a knock in July when the BoE came under
fire from lawmakers for its failure to suspect back in 2008 that
banks had been rigging the LIBOR interbank interest rate.
Tucker was the BoE's executive director for markets at that
point, and was in close contact with Barclays chief
executive Bob Diamond, who later resigned over the scandal.
However, a subsequent report by lawmakers broadly supported
Tucker, and business minister Vince Cable said last month that
the LIBOR probe had not undermined Tucker's chances.
Turner, a former management consultant, took over as FSA
chairman at the height of the financial crisis, and has heavily
criticised banks' past practices. But he lacks significant
experience of monetary policy.
Other candidates who have been mentioned are Canada's
central bank governor, Mark Carney - despite his having ruled
himself out - John Vickers, a former BoE chief economist who led
a government review into banking reform, and Terry Burns,
chairman of Santander's British unit.
Australian central bank chief Glenn Stevens was approached
too, according to one British newspaper on Sunday, but an
Australian source with direct knowledge of the situation
subsequently denied this to Reuters.