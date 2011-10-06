LONDON Oct 6 Britain will explore other policy
options to get credit flowing to small businesses and complement
the Bank of England's expanded quantitative easing programme,
finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.
In a letter to BoE Governor Mervyn King, Osborne gave the
go-ahead to the central bank to inject a further 75 billion
pounds into the economy via the purchase of UK government bonds
and other private sector assets.
"Given evidence of continued impairment in the flow of
credit to some parts of the real economy, notably small and
medium-sized businesses, the Treasury is exploring further
policy options. Such interventions should complement the MPC's
asset purchases," Osborne said.
King wrote to Osborne requesting permission to undertake the
extra purchases, saying the global economy had slowed and that
the euro zone debt crisis had created severe strains on
financial markets.
"In order to keep inflation on track to meet the target over
the medium term, the committee judged that it was necessary to
inject further monetary stimulus into the economy."
The asset purchases will be conducted over the next four
months by the Asset Purchase Facility -- a separate vehicle
controlled by the BoE which holds the securities, and which is
indemnified by the government.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)