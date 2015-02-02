LONDON Feb 2 British finance minister George
Osborne confirmed on Monday that he would give the Bank of
England formal powers to limit mortgage lending and tackle
excess leverage in the banking system.
Monday's decision follows a public consultation which was
required after Osborne said last year that he wanted to give the
BoE new legal powers over lenders, rather than just the ability
to make recommendations.
"We're confirming that the Bank of England will have further
powers to safeguard the stability of Britain's financial system
from any future risks posed by our housing market or banks,"
Osborne said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)