LONDON Oct 19 The spike in British inflation is temporary and will come down pretty quickly, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Lancashire Evening Post, published a day after official data showed inflation hit a three-year high of 5.2 percent, Posen also said the central bank had underestimated how much inflation was going to go up.

"Right now, this one shot spike in inflation we are seeing is very temporary, it is a peak that coming down and it is going to come down pretty fast in the first half of next year," Posen was quoted as saying.

Posen's comments came after minutes to the central bank's October meeting showed the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for this month's 75 billion pound expansion of its quantitative easing programme.

"Things are moving that fast in a downward direction that we have to be one step ahead in terms of policy," he said.

The MPC is on a regional visit to north west England to take the temperature of business sentiment.

Posen, who has voted for more easing for last year, voiced confidence that the Bank had means to support the faltering economy.

"There's definitely ammo. QE is maybe a slightly less accurate ammo than interest rates but we definitely know it gets you there," he said. "It heads in the direction you aim it in and it makes a difference where you aim it." (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)