LONDON Feb 2 Britain needs to step up efforts to make it easier for small businesses to get access to finance and should do more to encourage competition in the banking sector, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Thursday.

Posen said the government needed to back its plans for "credit easing" with structural changes to the banking system to get credit flowing into the economy.

"Back in October we heard (business minister) Vince Cable and the Chancellor (George Osborne) talk about credit easing to their party conferences ... but we haven't seen the structural changes to go with it," Posen said in an interview with Sky television.

He also said that banks were using new capital and gearing requirements as an excuse to limit lending, and rejected banks' claims that there was little demand for loans, noting that the cost of borrowing was still rising.

"They are not being forced to build up capital and cut back their balance sheets as much as they claim... It's an excuse, it's not a reality," Posen said.

"We, the British taxpayer, but also the British government as a regulator, is not getting value for money because the role of banks ... is provide credit for growth of the real economy in the UK and they are not doing the job."

"We've got to change the competitive pressures on them, change the rules on them so they're forced to do the job right," Posen added. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Fiona Shaikh)