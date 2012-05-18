LONDON May 18 Bank of England policymaker Adam
Posen said in interview on Friday he may have been premature in
dropping his call for additional stimulus last month, because
the underlying economy may be weaker than he thought earlier
this year.
In an interview published by newsire MNSI, Posen also said
he was not sure the UK had avoided falling into a Japan-style
downturn.
"I had been hopeful in the last few months that after we did
an additional 125 billion pounds (quantitative easing) that was
getting close to enough. And now I am debating whether ... I was
premature to think that," he was quoted as saying.
The BoE restarted its quantitative easing asset purchases
last October, but halted the scheme this month having bought a
total 325 billion pounds of UK government bonds.
Posen said he felt the latest round of QE had less impact
than the initial 200 billion pound programme, which was why he
dropped his call for additional stimulus.
But he said he may have underestimated the weakness of
Britain's economy, which fell back into recession in the first
three months of this year.
"I still think the weak data somewhat overstates it but given
the revisions to the construction data, given the downward moves
in the business surveys ... it's not just data, the underlying
strength of the economy is weaker," he said.
He added that inflation was higher than expected because of
energy prices, and that while core inflation was proving to be
sticky, that too would eventually subside.
New inflation forecasts from the BoE on Wednesday showed that
it would take until the third quarter of next year before
inflation falls below its 2 percent target from its current
level of 3.5 percent, nine months longer than estimated in
February.
