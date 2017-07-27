UK finance ministry appoints its top economist as new Bank of England deputy

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday it had appointed its chief economic adviser, David Ramsden, to serve as the Bank of England's deputy governor for markets and banking.

Ramsden will be a member of the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee and will start on Sept. 4, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"Sir Dave's unrivalled experience at the centre of UK economic policy for more than two decades gives him the thorough grounding needed to be successful in his new role," finance minister Philip Hammond said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)