LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's central bank left
interest rates at 0.5 percent on Thursday, leaving open the
option of restarting its quantitative easing programme should
the economy weaken further.
The Bank of England issued no statement with its decision.
But minutes from the meeting due in a couple of weeks are likely
to show policymakers discussed options for injecting more
stimulus into the economy, as conditions weaken sharply in the
United States and euro zone and financial markets remain
turbulent.
All 60 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change
in rates, but a recent run of poor data has underpinned
speculation in markets that the BoE may eventually embark on a
second round of quantitative easing.
Purchasing managers' surveys show the manufacturing sector,
once the bright spot in Britain's lacklustre recovery, has been
contracting for the last two months, while an equivalent survey
of services firms recorded its biggest fall in a decade, denting
expectations for a strong rebound in growth in the third quarter
after nine months of virtual stagnation.
However, policymakers may be reluctant to restart their
asset purchase programme with inflation still running at more
than double the BoE's 2 percent target. Moreover, it is not
clear whether buying more British government bonds would be an
effective tool, as yields on most securities are already close
to all-time lows.
British interest rates have stood at 0.5 percent for more
than two years, the longest period of policy inertia since World
War Two, and money markets are not pricing in any tightening
until well into 2013.
The BoE completed its first round of quantitative easing in
February 2010, having bought 200 billion pounds ($319 billion)
of assets, mainly British government bonds.
Earlier on Thursday the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) said that central banks in
advanced economies should loosen policy if economic weakness
persisted, but stopped short of calling for immediate loosening.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)