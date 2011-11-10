LONDON, Nov 10 The Bank of England left its
target for asset purchases steady on Thursday despite an
escalation in the euro zone debt crisis, which many analysts
believe may soon force the Bank to inject more stimulus.
The central bank restarted its quantitative easing programme
last month with a plan to buy a further 75 billion pounds of
government bonds over the next four months, on top of the 200
billion pounds of purchases it made from 2009 to 2010.
It left interest rates steady at a record low 0.5 percent.
Since October's meeting, a welter of gloomy economic news
has fuelled recession fears, as the euro zone crisis rages and
Britain's cash-strapped consumers spend less.
Most economists in a Reuters poll last week expected the BoE
to eventually pump more money into the economy to ward off
another slump coupled with falling prices.
Policymakers will have been armed with their latest set of
quarterly economic forecasts, which they will publish next week,
and which are likely to show a much more subdued outlook for
growth and inflation.
In its August inflation report, the BoE predicted growth of
over 2 percent for next year. But most economists have sharply
lowered their forecasts since then. BoE policymaker Adam Posen
said recently growth was likely to be little more than 0.5
percent.
Governor Mervyn King said after the October decision that
the worsening outlook for the global economy had made further
easing necessary as Britain was caught in the worst financial
crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
With the government's hands tied by its pledge to erase the
country's budget deficit of some 10 percent of gross domestic
product, the onus to support the economy will remain firmly on
the BoE.
