LONDON Aug 15 The Bank of England thinks asset purchases are a more powerful way to stimulate Britain's economy than cutting interest rates, a member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"If we thought it would add more stimulus we would do it, but asset purchase through quantitative easing is a more powerful way of aiding the economy...but we're keeping that under review," Paul Fisher was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph on a visit to Northern Ireland.