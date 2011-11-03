(Inserts dateline)

LONDON Nov 3 Legislators should be as specific as possible about the design of a ring-fence to separate banks' retail operations from their riskier investment arms, Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on Thursday.

King said that once that ring-fence had been established, the central bank should be given broad freedom to police the sector as it sees fit.

"To what extent should the definition of a ring-fence be a role for the regulator as opposed to a role of parliament in setting out the legislation? ... My view quite strongly, our view, is that as far as possible it should be down to legislation and not left to the regulator," King told a parliament committee.

The session was looking into the Financial Services Bill, which includes a major overhaul of Britain's regulatory system.

Under the new rules, the Bank of England will have far-reaching regulatory powers, including oversight over banks and new macro-prudential tools to take action in time to shield the financial system against another major crisis. (Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Anna Willard)