UPDATE 4-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
(Inserts dateline)
LONDON Nov 3 Legislators should be as specific as possible about the design of a ring-fence to separate banks' retail operations from their riskier investment arms, Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on Thursday.
King said that once that ring-fence had been established, the central bank should be given broad freedom to police the sector as it sees fit.
"To what extent should the definition of a ring-fence be a role for the regulator as opposed to a role of parliament in setting out the legislation? ... My view quite strongly, our view, is that as far as possible it should be down to legislation and not left to the regulator," King told a parliament committee.
The session was looking into the Financial Services Bill, which includes a major overhaul of Britain's regulatory system.
Under the new rules, the Bank of England will have far-reaching regulatory powers, including oversight over banks and new macro-prudential tools to take action in time to shield the financial system against another major crisis. (Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Anna Willard)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.