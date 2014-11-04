* BoE deputy governor says money laundering rules damaging
By David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 4 The over-zealous application of
anti-money laundering rules is hampering British banks abroad
and cutting off poorer countries from global financial markets,
a top Bank of England regulator said on Tuesday.
BoE deputy governor Andrew Bailey, who heads the arm of the
central bank in charge of most day-to-day financial regulation,
said British banks risked being put out of business if they
tripped up on foreign money laundering rules.
British banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered
and RBS have been fined hundreds of millions of
dollars by U.S. regulators in recent years, although Bailey did
not mention the United States directly.
Banks fear they could be held liable even if they are only
indirectly connected to someone involved in money laundering,
and HSBC's chairman Douglas Flint said in August that this was
hurting poorer countries.
"We have no sympathy with money laundering, but we are
facing a frankly serious international coordination problem,"
Bailey told British legislators. "We are seeing clear evidence
... of parts of the world and activities that are being cut off
from the mainstream banking system."
"It cannot be a good thing for the development of the world
economy and the support of emerging countries ... that we get
into that situation," he added.
British banks have become increasingly reluctant to deal
with some countries, sometimes with legal consequences. The
largest money transfer business in Somalia, Dahabshiil, took
Barclays to court last year after the latter withdrew
banking services.
British media have also reported cases of charities with
overseas operations having bank accounts closed, as banks judge
the small profits from providing the accounts do not compensate
them for the costs of checking everything is in order.
BNP PARISBAS CASE
The BoE has expressed unease at how U.S. regulatory bodies
at federal and state level can impose potentially devastating
penalties on banks, including the suspension of a banking
licence or removal of access to U.S. dollar finance.
Matters came to a head in June when France's BNP Paribas
was fined $8.9 billion and temporarily barred from
accessing some U.S. dollar clearing markets after breaching U.S.
sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
"I have to spend a large part of my time dealing with the
issues that come up in this field ... because some of the
consequences of the actions taken are potentially existential,"
Bailey said.
Speaking at the same session, a fellow deputy BoE governor,
Jon Cunliffe, said some European Union regulatory changes since
the financial crisis may have increased frictions and costs in
wholesale financial markets.
"Liquidity and market making does seem to have been
reduced," Cunliffe said.
David Rule, the BoE's executive director for prudential
policy, said banks had responded to regulatory incentives and
increased their focus on the real economy, rather than financial
market trading for its own sake.
