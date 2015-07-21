By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 Britain's government unveiled
plans on Tuesday to centralise financial regulation further at
the Bank of England and reinforce its own powers to shield
taxpayers from having to prop up failing lenders in future.
British finance minister George Osborne published a
consultation paper to reform the regulatory system just two
years after a shake-up aimed at plugging gaps highlighted by a
"light touch" regulatory regime that failed to spot the 2007-09
financial crisis coming.
The government proposed making the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) an integral part of the Bank, ending its status
as a subsidiary with its own board.
The PRA makes sure that banks like HSBC, Lloyds
, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
hold enough capital and do not take on too much risk.
A new Prudential Regulation Commmittee (PRC) would sit
alongside the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee, which
sets interest rates, and Financial Policy Committee (FPC), which
sets the direction for regulation.
"Ensuring the Bank is well positioned to fulfil its vital
role of overseeing monetary policy and financial stability is a
key part of the government's long term economic plan," Osborne
said in his announcement.
The government said the new PRC would retain the PRA's
freedom to make rules, policies and supervisory decisions.
"The PRA name and brand will remain unchanged," the
government said in its consultation paper.
The government also said it was looking for the power to
re-define the role of the BoE's deputy governors and other top
officials without getting detailed parliamentary approval.
Financial lawyers said the changes formalise the BoE's
central role in regulation, potentially partly sidelining the
standalone Financial Conduct Authority, which was set up
alongside the PRA in 2013.
"It really tends to emphasise the extent to which the Bank
is essentially in control now of the regulatory agenda for banks
and insurers," said Michael McKee, a lawyer at DLA Piper.
"All of this is more consistent with a more joined-up
approach between the Bank and the government. The financial
crisis has emphasised more strongly the role of central banks,
typically at the expense of the other regulators like the FCA,"
McKee said.
Etay Katz, a lawyer at Allen & Overy, said the changes would
increase the influence other parts of the BoE have over
prudential regulation.
Osborne's consultation also sets out in more detail how the
Treasury and BoE cooperate to avoid the need to use public money
when a bank gets into trouble.
The BoE will have to give the Treasury enough information in
a timely way for it to assess whether there a risk exists that
taxpayers might be called upon.
The Treasury would have the power to "request specific
regulatory information", and require the BoE to provide drafts
two weeks in advance of any announcement of changes to rules on
how banks are wound up in a crisis.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)