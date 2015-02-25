LONDON Feb 25 The Bank of England needs to focus more of its research on financial markets and on the effectiveness of its new regulatory powers, Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday when he introduced a new agenda for the central bank's researchers.

The BoE now has one of the broadest policy remits of any major central bank, which includes regulating the City of London as well as setting interest rates, after Britain revamped the way it supervises banks following the financial crisis.

But Carney said that the central bank's research had not caught up with the increase in its powers.

"What we're looking to do is to transform research at the bank to the same extent as the responsibilities of the bank were transformed in the wake of the financial crisis," he said at an academic conference hosted by the BoE.

Before the crisis, when the BoE's main responsibility was to set interest rates, its research had become too narrow, he said.

"A healthy focus on price stability had become over time a dangerous distraction," Carney said. "Our workhorse models didn't even have financial sectors, meaning questions of financial stability were not even asked, let alone answered."

BoE research now looks much more at financial markets. But Carney said this needed to go further.

"We need to change both our research focus and develop a much deeper understanding of the interrelationships between microprudential, macroprudential and monetary policies," Carney said.

Critics of the BoE's initial response to the financial crisis, under former governor Mervyn King, say it was too slow to spot the scale of the danger posed by rising debt levels within the banking sector.

Hyun Song Shin, a leading academic economist who heads research at the Bank for International Settlements, said the BoE's increased focus on finance was needed.

"The market is not a person," he told the conference, warning researchers against oversimplification and urging researchers to look at differences in behaviour between investors in response to policies such as quantitative easing.

The BoE also needed to consider more about whether regulations to improve financial stability worked best when twinned with changes in interest rates, and how effective they were when foreign central banks ran different monetary policies.