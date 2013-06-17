LONDON, June 17 Risk managers at UK-based banks,
insurers and investment funds believe the chance of another
financial crisis over the next three years has fallen to its
lowest since 2008, a Bank of England survey showed on Monday.
Some 24 percent of the financial institutions surveyed
expect a "high-impact event" to affect Britain's financial
system over the next one to three years.
This is the lowest level since the survey started in 2008,
and down from 43 percent when the twice-yearly poll was last
conducted in October. Expectations of a crisis in the coming 12
months also dropped sharply, to 8 percent of firms.
Fears of bank funding problems or a sovereign default fell
sharply, though the latter remained high on most risk managers'
watch list.
Publication of the survey coincided with Co-operative Group
agreeing to a plan to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4
billion) capital hole at its bank.
An economic downturn was the most commonly cited threat in
the survey, and worries about future property price falls, cyber
attacks and risks related to low interest rates rose sharply.
The central bank conducted the poll between April 22 and May
22, and received responses from 76 financial institutions.