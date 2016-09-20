LONDON, Sept 20 New Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said Britain's economy was likely to slow less than most economists expected in an interview published on Tuesday, but added that he was ready to cut interest rates if unemployment picked up.

Saunders voted to keep interest rates unchanged at a record-low 0.25 percent last week, in his first Monetary Policy Committee meeting since joining the BoE from U.S. bank Citi.

"In the near term, the next year or two, I think the economy will slow, but perhaps not slow as much as the consensus has been expecting," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"This is partly because of the support from loose financial conditions, partly because of the underlying advantages - including supply-side flexibility - of the UK economy," he added in a video clip posted online.

Economists polled by Reuters last week forecast annual growth would slow to 0.7 percent in 2017 and saw a 35 percent chance of a recession over the coming year. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)