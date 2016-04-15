BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
LONDON, April 15 British finance minister George Osborne named Citi's head of European economics, Michael Saunders, on Friday to succeed Martin Weale on the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.
Saunders will take over from Weale, a periodic advocate of higher interest rates, on Aug. 9.
"Michael brings a wealth of economic experience both on the UK and global economy and will make a strong addition to the MPC," Osborne said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results