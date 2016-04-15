LONDON, April 15 British finance minister George Osborne named Citi's head of European economics, Michael Saunders, on Friday to succeed Martin Weale on the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Saunders will take over from Weale, a periodic advocate of higher interest rates, on Aug. 9.

"Michael brings a wealth of economic experience both on the UK and global economy and will make a strong addition to the MPC," Osborne said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)