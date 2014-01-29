EDINBURGH Jan 29 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is speaking to business leaders and to media after making a speech in Scotland. Below are highlights of his comments.

STERLING

- "We would expect some pass through of sterling strength to help reinforce other forces that are helping to create a more benign inflation environment - more benign, not totally benign."

INTEREST RATES

- "Market expections of when we would raise interest rates are still at 2015 and the first quarter of 2015."