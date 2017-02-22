LONDON Feb 22 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Minouche Shafik said British economic growth of 2 percent this
year remained the central bank's best estimate, despite official
figures earlier on Wednesday showing the economy grew less than
thought last year.
Answering questions from media and the public on social
media platform Twitter, Shafik said: "2 percent is our best
estimate for now".
Earlier on Wednesday Britain's Office for National
Statistics revised down its estimate for growth in 2016 to 1.8
percent from 2.0 percent, though it revised up its estimate of
growth in the final three months of the year.
Shafik later said there was uncertainty around central bank
forecasts, and also said low interest rates could be one factor
behind Britain's weak rate of underlying productivity growth.
