LONDON Aug 10 Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday that she had no intention of moving from her current role, following a newspaper report which said she might move jobs to head Britain's financial watchdog.

"I am thoroughly enjoying my current role and have no intention of moving," Shafik said in a statement.

The Times had reported that Shafik, deputy governor for markets and banking, was in the frame to run the Financial Conduct Authority.

