By John Geddie and David Milliken
LONDON, July 30 The Bank of England set out
plans on Thursday to reform a key benchmark for interbank
borrowing costs, a measure of financial conditions that will
come into sharper focus as the central bank comes closer to its
first interest rate increase in nearly a decade.
The BoE said it would broaden the data it collects on
overnight lending between companies, as part of its effort to
make the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) more
representative of the money market when the central bank becomes
sole administrator next year.
SONIA is a basis for British interest rate futures, which
investors use as a guide to future moves in interest rates. BoE
Governor Mark Carney has said that a decision on when to raise
interest rates would come into sharper focus around the end of
the year.
"It is a central aim of monetary policy to influence
conditions in the overnight money market, which in turn affect
interest rates in the wider economy," the BoE said.
"The Bank therefore has a special interest in monitoring the
overnight money market in order to assess the effectiveness of
monetary policy implementation."
Financial firms say much of their overnight lending and
borrowing now takes place outside the banks and brokers that
collect the data on which SONIA is based.
That is partly because of regulatory restrictions introduced
after the financial crisis, which prohibit bank activities in
this area.
"They (BoE) effectively have a benchmark that is capturing a
fraction of what it should be capturing, so they have a key
benchmark that is misleading," said Douglas McPhail, senior
investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"This move by BoE is just a reflection of a gap they are
looking to fix. It should be a positive move as long as they can
capture everything they need to.
The BoE said it intended to collect "transaction-level data"
from banks, building societies and major investment firms on
both secured and unsecured lending.
The BoE will consult on the planned changes until Oct. 1. It
intends to implement changes following a second round of
consultation, after it takes over as sole administrator of SONIA
in the second quarter of next year.
The Bank first said in March that it intended to introduce a
new way to collect sterling money market data.
