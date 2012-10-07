LONDON Oct 7 Australian central bank chief
Glenn Stevens has been approached by British Treasury officials
seeking a new head for the Bank of England after governor Mervyn
King steps down next year, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Stevens, 54, has been governor of the Reserve Bank of
Australia since September 2006 and is the country's highest paid
public servant, with an annual salary of over A$1 million ($1
million), more than double King's earnings.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Britain's Treasury
declined to comment on the report, which the newspaper
attributed to sources in London's financial district.
As an overseas outsider Stevens would be free of criticism
aimed at some favourites to replace King because of their
connections to regulation, policy making or commercial banking
during the credit crunch which ravaged Britain's economy and
banks.
An economist who styles himself the "most boring man in
Sydney", Stevens is regarded as a pragmatist, shifting last year
from warning of higher interest rates to cutting them twice in
succession within months.
Under his leadership, the RBA was one of the first central
banks to start slashing rates during the global financial crisis
in 2008, even though domestic inflation was running above 4
percent. His term ends in September 2013.
Britain is seeking "a person of undisputed integrity and
standing" to take over from King from July 1 next year,
according to the job advert.
His successor will serve a single eight-year term and take
on greater responsibility for keeping the financial system
stable and regulating banks, as well as managing inflation and
the economy through monetary policy.
Candidates have until 0730 GMT (8:30 a.m. British time) on
Monday to submit their applications, with a decision due by the
end of the year. It is the first time the job has been formally
advertised.
The Treasury has declined to confirm the names of applicants
for the post, which currently carries an annual salary of
308,000 pounds ($499,000).
Favourites with bookmakers include BoE Deputy Governor Paul
Tucker, Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner and
Britain's former top civil servant Gus O'Donnell.
Senior figures from the commercial banking industry also in
the frame include Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs's
asset management division.
Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has ruled himself out
after rumours of his candidacy circulated earlier this year.