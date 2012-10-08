SYDNEY/LONDON Oct 8 Australia's top central
banker Glenn Stevens has not been approached by British Treasury
officials about applying for the Bank of England's (BOE)
governor role, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
said on Monday.
London's Sunday Times newspaper reported Stevens was among
the contenders to become the next head of the Bank of England,
citing unidentified sources.
"Nobody had approached" Stevens about the role, said the
source, who declined to be identified because the matter was
private.
Britain is seeking "a person of undisputed integrity and
standing" to take over after governor Mervyn King steps down
next year, according to the BoE's job advertisement.
Stevens, 54, has been governor of the Reserve Bank of
Australia since September 2006 and is the country's highest paid
public servant, with an annual salary of over A$1 million ($1
million), more than double King's earnings.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Britain's Treasury
declined to comment.
An economist who styles himself the "most boring man in
Sydney", Stevens is regarded as a pragmatist, shifting last year
from warning of higher interest rates to cutting them twice in
succession within months.
Under his leadership, the RBA was one of the first central
banks to start slashing rates during the global financial crisis
in 2008, even though domestic inflation was running above 4
percent. His term ends in September 2013.
The U.K. Treasury has declined to confirm the names of
applicants for the post, which currently carries an annual
salary of 308,000 pounds ($499,000).
Favourites with bookmakers include BoE Deputy Governor Paul
Tucker and Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner.
Contender Gus O'Donnell, the former top British civil
servant, has decided not to apply, according to the Financial
Times.
Senior figures from the commercial banking industry include
Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs's asset management
division.
Candidates have until 0730 GMT on Monday to submit their
applications, with a decision due by the end of the year.