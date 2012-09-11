* Advert for Mervyn King successor due in Friday's Economist
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, Sept 11 The British government will pick
a replacement for Bank of England Governor Mervyn King by the
end of the year, seeking a central bank chief whose powers will
stretch from healing the economy to policing the banks.
Formally advertised for the first time, the post calls for
"a person of undisputed integrity and standing" - a sign that
any commercial bankers tainted by this year's market
rate-setting scandal need not apply.
Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner,
Britain's former top civil servant Gus O'Donnell and BoE Deputy
Governor Paul Tucker have been touted as potential replacements
for King, who is due to step down next year.
While Tucker - once King's heir apparent - has been
criticised for not spotting earlier the Libor scandal over banks
rigging market rates, he could still be in the running for a job
which takes on new powers for financial regulation and stability
next year.
Many of the favourites to replace King have at least some
flaws in their resumes because of their connections to
regulation, policy making or commercial banking during the
global credit crunch which ravaged Britain's economy and
financial services sector.
"The appointment ... will be conducted through a fair and
open competition. For the first time in history the post will be
advertised," finance minister George Osborne told parliament on
Tuesday.
"As with Mervyn King, we are seeking a governor of
intelligence, independence, and integrity. We intend to announce
the successful candidate by the end of the year."
Some respected figures from the world of commercial banking,
such as former Barclays chief executive John Varley, have also
been mooted as possible candidates.
Treasury officials say Osborne is keen to hear from as wide
a field of applicants as possible, indicating that a foreign
national could be considered.
Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has ruled himself out,
after rumours about his candidacy kept popping up.
"CONFIDENCE AND CREDIBILITY"
The Treasury's advertisement for the job, to be published in
Friday's Economist, demands an ability to inspire "confidence
and credibility both within the Bank and throughout financial
markets" as well as experience of working with a central bank or
at a senior level in commercial banking.
King is due to step down as governor on June 30, 2013, after
two five-year terms in office. His successor will serve a single
eight-year term and take on greater responsibility for keeping
the financial system stable and regulating banks, as well as
managing inflation and the economy through monetary policy.
The new governor will face the 375 billion pound ($602
billion) question of when and how to start unwinding the BoE's
unprecedented money printing programme, intended to breathe life
back into a stagnant British economy.
The appointment will be made by Queen Elizabeth on the
recommendation of Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron.
Officials from the Treasury and Bank of England will
interview candidates after applications close on Oct. 8 and
report back to Osborne. The successful applicant will face
questions from parliament's Treasury committee before taking up
the appointment.
"The choice of the next governor is the most important
public appointment the government will make," said Conservative
lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee which
scrutinises economic policy.
A decision could come around the same time as the
government's Autumn economic statement on Dec. 5.