By William Schomberg and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, June 14 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Paul Tucker, beaten to the central bank's top job by Mark
Carney, will stand down later this year, giving the Canadian an
early chance to help reshape the BoE's upper echelons.
Tucker, part of the majority of BoE policymakers that
opposes further bond buying, had been expected to leave ever
since Carney, the former head of Canada's central bank, was
named in November as the surprise choice for governor.
Carney will replace Mervyn King, who retires from the BoE at
the end of this month.
But the timing of the announcement took some by surprise -
Tucker's term was due to end next February - and might be a sign
that other top policymakers will bring forward their departures,
said Tom Vosa, an economist at National Australia Bank.
"The interesting bit will be whether the replacement is an
internal or external candidate, which will probably give you
some clues as to how Carney expects to position the bank under
his governorship."
Carney will head up a central bank that now has much greater
powers, and he is widely expected to start giving markets
guidance on monetary policy soon after he takes over.
He has already decided to bring his former chief spokesman
from the Bank of Canada with him, in a possible sign he may
pursue a more open communications style than King and that more
external appointments are in the pipeline.
The decision on who will replace Tucker, who specialises in
financial stability, falls to Britain's finance minister, George
Osborne, who is widely expected to consult Carney before picking
a candidate.
Barclays economist Simon Hayes said the biggest challenge
facing the BoE over the next few years is to ensure monetary
policy and regulation of the financial sector are joined up.
"The new deputy governor will be pivotal in this process,
and the ability to take the (BoE's) fledgling Financial Policy
Committee forward and to engineer an effective link-up with the
Monetary Policy Committee is probably a more important selection
criterion than their view on the current monetary stance."
Tucker is likely to stay on at the BoE for the first months
of Carney's term, which starts on July 1, and the exact date of
his departure will be confirmed in due course, the central bank
said in a statement.
When Osborne announced Carney's appointment in November, he
said he hoped Tucker would continue to work for the BoE.
But the disappointment of losing out on the governorship was
widely seen as too bitter for Tucker, who has been with the bank
for more than 30 years.
Tucker, who specialises in financial stability, had been
seen as a strong candidate to succeed King.
But his chances took a knock in July last year when the BoE
came under fire for failing to act on signs a few years earlier
that banks had been rigging the LIBOR interbank interest rate.
Tucker was the BoE's executive director for markets at that
point and was in close contact with Barclays chief
executive Bob Diamond, who later resigned over the scandal.
Tucker came under pressure over his apparently chummy
relationship with Diamond.
Diamond said in an email after Tucker was promoted to deputy
governor in December 2008: "Congratulations. Well done, man. I
am really, really proud of you." Tucker replied: "Thanks so much
Bob. You've been an absolute brick through this."
Alan Clarke, an economist at Scotiabank, said there was a
risk that senior BoE staff were demotivated by the appointment
of an outsider like Carney and that the bank should be prepared
to promote its own staff.
"I think they need to send a signal to bank insiders that
there is room for internal promotion. You've got brilliant
people at the Bank of England being lured away to investment
banks," he said.
Tucker plans to spend a period of time in academia in the
United States, the bank said.
The finance minister said in November that Charlie Bean, a
fellow BoE rate setter and another deputy governor, would serve
an extra year until mid-2014 to help Carney settle in to his new
role.