LONDON, March 11 The early signs from the Bank
of England's response to allegations of manipulation in currency
markets are "not encouraging", the chairman of an influential
committee of British lawmakers said.
Andrew Tyrie, chair of the Treasury Committee that earlier
on Tuesday heard evidence from BoE Governor Mark Carney and
other senior officials, said the Bank had "taken some time" to
take the lead on accusations of misconduct in forex markets.
"This is the first real test for the Bank of England's new
governance structures. Early signs are not encouraging," he said
in a statement.
Carney faced more than four-and-a-half hours of questioning
by lawmakers on Tuesday, a large part of which was devoted to
the Bank's response to allegations that key currency benchmarks
had been rigged.