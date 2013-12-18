LONDON Dec 18 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined to answer a question about a shock fall in Britain's unemployment rate on Wednesday when he appeared at a news conference to announce the introduction of plastic banknotes.

When the news conference started, a BoE official said Carney would only answer questions on banknotes, and Carney declined to comment when asked about the fall in the unemployment rate to 7.4 percent from 7.6 percent.

