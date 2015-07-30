(Corrects spelling of Sentance in eighth paragraph)
LONDON, July 30 New Bank of England rate-setter
Gertjan Vlieghe should reassure parliament that his ongoing
financial link to one of the world's biggest hedge funds does
not pose a conflict of interest, a senior legislator said on
Thursday.
Vlieghe will give up his partnership at Brevan Howard Asset
Management, whose traders bet on interest rate moves, before he
joins the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee on Sept. 1.
But the 44-year-old former central bank economist will
continue to receive payments based largely on how much money
Brevan Howard manages.
The BoE and the country's finance ministry have said the
arrangement would not pose a conflict of interest.
Andrew Tyrie, a Conservative lawmaker who chairs the
parliament committee which vets the BoE, said he would seek
reassurance from Vlieghe about this when he appears before the
committee for a regular appointment hearing.
"It is essential that the MPC is -- and is seen to be
--independent," Tyrie said.
"It is also important that judgement is exercised in the
application of rules covering such possible conflicts of
interests to ensure that the MPC can have access to the widest
relevant expertise," he added.
Former Bank of England policymaker Andrew Sentance said on
Wednesday that strict rules on outside financial interests could
have the side-effect of acting as a disincentive for people to
join the BoE from the private sector.
Tyrie's committee has no power to veto Vlieghe's
appointment, but any criticism of Vlieghe's financial
arrangements would be embarrassing for the BoE and finance
minister George Osborne, who approved his appointment.
Last year Tyrie raised concerns about the investment
activities of Richard Sharp, an external member of the BoE's
Financial Policy Committee also appointed by Osborne. The BoE
subsequently tightened its code of conduct for policymakers.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)