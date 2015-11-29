LONDON Nov 28 Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday he was relaxed about waiting longer before deciding to raise interest rates from record low levels.

Vlieghe, a former hedge fund economist and the newest member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, told the Sunday Times he wanted to see British economic growth stabilise or pick up before being persuaded of the need for higher rates.

"I am relaxed about waiting a little longer before we start," he said, adding there had been "a little bit of disappointment" on wage growth.

Vlieghe described as "huge" the tightening effect on policy from a strong sterling exchange rate. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Will Dunham)