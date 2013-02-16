LONDON Feb 16 Sterling may need to weaken
further in order to rebalance Britain's economy, senior Bank of
England policymaker Martin Weale said on Saturday, as finance
ministers met in Moscow to discuss exchange rates.
Britain's economy has been stagnant for the past two years
and efforts to focus more on exports have had little effect,
despite a 25 percent depreciation of the country's currency
between 2007 and 2008, Weale said.
"The ... perhaps most natural means of resolving the problem
is for the nominal exchange rate to fall," he said in the text
of a speech to be delivered to an economics conference at the
University of Warwick later on Saturday.
The Bank of England has appeared supportive of sterling
weakness before, but Weale's comments come at a sensitive time.
The pound has fallen almost 5 percent since the start of the
year. Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 group
of major economies are currently meeting in Moscow, where unfair
currency competition is high on the agenda.
Japan is facing particular scrutiny due to policies that
have led to a 20 percent fall in the yen since November as it
seeks to reflate its moribund economy.
Britain shares many of Japan's problems, including extremely
weak growth. Earlier this week BoE Governor Mervyn King defended
stimulus policies that weakened a country's currency as a side
effect.
Weale did not say Britain should actively pursue such a
policy. But he did say the BoE should consider disregarding the
inflation impact of future sterling weakness, just as it has
recently with the pound's fall since the start of 2013.
"I certainly see that there would be a strong case for
treating the effects of any further depreciation similar to that
experienced in the last few weeks in the same way," he said.
"But I should stress that this point is quite different from
saying that I would be unconcerned about the effects of a sharp
depreciation on prospects for inflation."
Weale said sterling's nearly 5 percent fall since the start
of the year was likely to add around 1 percent to British prices
over the next three years.
The central bank revised up its inflation forecasts earlier
this week, and now does not expect inflation to fall below its 2
percent target until early 2016, 18 months later than it
forecast in November.
Weale noted that a weaker currency was not the only way
Britain could close its current account deficit, which peaked at
5.2 percent of economic output in the second quarter of 2012,
the widest since 1989. The deficit stood at 3.3 percent of
output in the three months to September.
A delayed surge in exports in response to past currency
depreciation, unusually strong financial returns on investments,
or a surprise increase in British productivity could all help
narrow the deficit.
Weale viewed the latter two options as unlikely, but saw
some scope for exports to improve without further sterling
weakness, if a more stable global economic outlook improved
British companies' appetite to risk entering foreign markets.